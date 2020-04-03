Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Multiplayer Is Available For Free All Weekend
Get ready soldier: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare‘s online multiplayer is free all weekend.
Infinity Ward’s first-person shooter is getting more playtime than ever amid widespread staying at home – Warzone, its free-to-play battle royale mode, recorded 30 million players in its first 10 days.
If, for whatever reason, you’ve missed the jump on the latest CoD game, now’s your chance to get stuck in: for the entirety of this weekend, April 3-6, Modern Warfare’s vast online multiplayer will be available for free.
From 18:00 BST tonight, you’ll be able to join the chaos of the game’s Atlas Superstore and Shoot House maps, rotating through Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, and Headquarters modes.
In a blog post, Activision wrote:
That’s right: all Modern Warfare and free-to-play Warzone players can square up together in a varied and fast-paced Multiplayer Moshpit, all weekend long.
If you haven’t played Modern Warfare Multiplayer, now’s the chance to see what you’ve missed. Experience the world-class gameplay, deep weapon customization, and gritty, photorealistic environments that make Modern Warfare Multiplayer the ultimate online playground.
There’s a slight catch: if you want access, you’ll need to download Warzone. The only thing is, Warzone isn’t a small download. In fact, it’s massive. Unless you’re in the advantageous position of already having Modern Warfare, you’re looking at an install size of between 80-100GB.
So, if you’re considering jumping in, just make sure you have enough room – or, alternatively, prepare to say goodbye to some games in your library for the time-being.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Gaming, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, Online Multiplayer, PS4, Xbox One
CreditsActivision Games Blog
Activision Games Blog