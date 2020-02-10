Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Two Leak Confirms Return Of Rust Activision

A seemingly accidental release about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has confirmed the return of the popular map Rust.

CoD fans will almost certainly be aware that we’re just one day away from Modern Warfare season two going live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, but the official website appears to be slightly ahead of the game – literally.

A number of details for season two appeared on the CoD website last week, though the page was later updated to remove the revelations. The update suggests whoever was in charge of the site slipped up and released information that was intended to remain a secret until the game’s release tomorrow, February 11.

Call of Duty Activision

Still, the details are likely to be welcomed by gamers as the leak confirmed Rust would be making a comeback, as would the much-loved character Ghost.

Charlie Intel caught sight of the information before it was removed and shared the details, reporting the return of Ghost as well as the arrival of two new base weapons, the GRAU 5.56 assault rifle and long-range Striker 45 SMG, new weapon blueprints and new Operator skins.

A short clip of season two managed to be saved from CoD’s website before it was removed – check it out below:

An official tease released by Activision last week pretty much confirmed the return of Ghost, but the leak is the first confirmation of Rust’s return.

The popular map made its debut in Modern Warfare 2, and gamers have been speculating about its return since the first season of CoD: Modern Warfare was released with a number of old fan-favourite maps.

Check out the official teaser here:

Eagle-eyed fans may have spotted what appears to be a glimpse of Rust in last week’s teaser, as three clips showed a crane, a dust-like map and some structures in the background which closely resembled those on the Rust map.

The comeback of Rust and Ghost will likely bring a sense of nostalgia to the new release, as many gamers grew up playing with friends on Rust or encountering the skull-faced Ghost.

The new season will undoubtedly be welcomed by gamers as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare became the most played Call of Duty of this generation following its release last summer.

In a December press release, Activision announced Modern Warfare had outstripped all previous Call of Duty multiplayer experiences of this generation, with 500 million multiplayer hours played since launch in almost 300 million matches, in part thanks to the addition of cross-play between different systems.

Hopefully tomorrow’s release will live up to season one!