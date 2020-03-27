Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Updates Dropped Overnight With New Mode Activision

The weekend is nearly here, and there’s no better way to celebrate it than with some surprise updates for Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

With many people’s first week of working from home drawing to a close, the threat of boredom looms. There’s a whole 48 hours of free time to get through, and as we’re being urged to stay indoors, there’s only a certain amount of things to while away the hours with.

Now, you could opt for a more old fashioned approach and dig out the board games to play with your loved ones, or you could get stuck in to Call of Duty. There’s no prizes for guessing which choice gamers will go for.

The new updates were initially meant to go live on Tuesday, March 24, but they were delayed for unknown reasons. Possibly to draw out the anticipation.

Infinity Ward thankfully didn’t leave fans waiting too long, though, and the updates went live at this morning, March 27.

Modern Warfare players can get stuck in to a brand-new map, Khandor Hideout, which was originally teased by Activision in the game’s Season Two roadmap. The new layout is a medium-sized arena that supports 6v6 matches and lots of different strategies.

The updates also introduce Talon, a new operator who comes with a canine companion called Sasquatch, who is ready to back you up in battle. Talon will be available in a bundle which also includes two Legendary weapon blueprints and two tier skips.

For those looking to lose themselves in the free-to-play battle royale mode Warzone this weekend, you can expect to see a few more weapons available for use, including the MK2 Carbine, .50 GS, EBR-14 and the 725 shotgun.

As a bonus for making players wait, Infinity Ward has been kind enough to throw in some unexpected extra content in the form of NGV Infected, a new twist on Modern Warfare’s Infected mode.

NGV Infected is a brand new multiplayer mode which traps you in the dark with a horde of Infected players, and a pair of night vision goggles that only have a limited power supply. The Infected have the advantage of being able to see in the dark, so it’s not hard to tell how things might get difficult.

The mode also features realism damage, so Infinity Ward has advised players to ‘make those headshots count’.

You can find the complete patch notes here, or you can just get on with downloading and playing!