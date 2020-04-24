Call Of Duty Players Petition For PC Gamers To Be Removed From Crossplay
Call of Duty players are looking to get rid of PC players from crossplay, with some people even signing a petition to ban them.
Everyone enjoys a bit of healthy rivalry, including Xbox and PlayStation users, but recently they’ve found their PC playing opponents to not be playing fairly.
Crossplay allows users to play games such as Call of Duty with your mates online, and isn’t dependent on you all playing on the same device or the same type of console.
However, thousands of PC players across the globe have been spoiling the fun by downloading programs allowing them to cheat.
Doni Tongakilo, 27, from Brisbane, Australia, set up a petition to make crossplay only available to Xbox and PlayStation users, excluding those who play on PC.
Speaking to UNILAD, Doni said:
With crossplay enabled for XBOX ONE, PS4 and PC, it has been very fun for us to play together with our friends, but as you would know, PC will always have the upper hand when it comes to cheating. This new game mode, Call of Duty: WARZONE is being played by over 50,000,000 people and in one out of five games, you most certainly will come across someone cheating (using hacks) that is on a PC.
We [Xbox and PlayStation users] are mad because it’s taking the legitimate competition and fun out of this game, that us console players are used to. This was never a problem until crossplay was an option and now us console players are the new target practice for PC hackers.
Doni explained the few telltale signs of cheaters:
So, there’s a couple obvious ways to notice if someone hacking, and these are the common two to look out for.
Aimbot: You will notice the way they lock onto targets, very accurate and will most likely never miss a shot on you. Usual suspect ‘Aimbotters’ lock onto heads that makes killing you very instant.
Red Boxes: The ability to know exactly where everyone is on the map, enemies will have a red outlined box around them, making it easy to locate and kill enemies. This is most commonly used, as it’s very undetectable unlike the Aimbot hack.
Understandably, Doni, along with many others, are getting sick of PC players having the unearned upper hand, spurring Doni on to create the petition asking for Xbox and PlayStation-only crossplay.
As of today, April 24, the petition has 1,730 signatures and counting, with Doni’s target set at 2,500.
While Doni knows this isn’t going to make any immediate changes to the game, he’s hoping his petition will get the ball rolling.
Doni suggested a petition needs 50,000 signatures to really get noticed, and following this endeavour he plans to write a letter to the Call of Duty creators at Infinity Ward, with the intention of it eventually getting across to their boardroom.
While the hacking still appears to be an on-going issue, it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Infinity Ward, who have reportedly banned over 70,000 players.
Taking to Twitter last week, April 13, it said:
We’ve now issued over 70,000 bans worldwide to protect #Warzone from cheaters. We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters.
Speaking of the banning of thousands of players, Doni said how PC hackers are likely to be back ‘with a vengeance’.
He said:
70,000 hackers banned, but they will be back with a vengeance. I’ve seen it happen all before when I was once a PC gamer myself. The game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was infested with hackers to the point it become unplayable – it would be sad to see it happen to WARZONE.
Here’s hoping both Infinity Ward and Doni’s efforts don’t go to waste and PC hackers are stopped from ruining the popular game for everyone else.
In the meantime, if you’d like to sign Doni’s petition, you can do so here.
