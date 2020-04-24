Call Of Duty Players Petition For PC Gamers To Be Removed From Crossplay

With crossplay enabled for XBOX ONE, PS4 and PC, it has been very fun for us to play together with our friends, but as you would know, PC will always have the upper hand when it comes to cheating. This new game mode, Call of Duty: WARZONE is being played by over 50,000,000 people and in one out of five games, you most certainly will come across someone cheating (using hacks) that is on a PC.

We [Xbox and PlayStation users] are mad because it’s taking the legitimate competition and fun out of this game, that us console players are used to. This was never a problem until crossplay was an option and now us console players are the new target practice for PC hackers.