Call Of Duty Standalone Zombies Game Now Reportedly In Development

A standalone Call of Duty Zombies game is reportedly in development.

Once upon a time, gaming was a simpler time. Do you remember huddling around the TV with your mates, firing up Call of Duty: World at War on split-screen and diving into Nacht der Untoten?

Ever since the fateful introduction of zombies back in 2009, the Call of Duty fanbase has enjoyed mowing down hordes of the undead with friends well into the early hours. Soon, a fully-fledged title dedicated to the game mode could be on the way.

Notable Call of Duty insider Tom Henderson tweeted, ‘There is a separate Call of Duty zombies project in early development, that is currently not connected to any title.’

It’s unclear when we could see the zombies title, although it’s unlikely to be anytime soon. Rumours say the 2021 Call of Duty title will be developed by Sledgehammer Games and head back to World War II, so it’s safe to say we’ll probably get some old-school zombie action whenever that drops in November (if previous release dates are anything to go by).

In response to Henderson’s claim, ModernWarzone tweeted, ‘If what [Henderson] says is true, and we have no reason to believe it isn’t, then Zombies could FINALLY be receiving its own standalone game… never thought we’d see the day. Call of Duty is evolving at light speed right in front of us.’

Black Ops Cold War’s Outbreak zombie update drops tomorrow, February 25, as part of Season Two, promising large-scale fun for up to four players.