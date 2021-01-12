Call Of Duty Voted UK's Most Popular Gaming Franchise Activision

Call of Duty has been voted the UK’s most popular gaming franchise.

Like many others I’m sure, Warzone pretty much defined my 2020. With lots more time spent indoors than ever before, countless nights were spent dropping into a battle royale alongside my pals – and, you know, 75 million others.

Advert 10

As a medium, gaming surged in popularity through the hellfire of 2020, with people finding serenity in FPS titles, FIFA, Animal Crossing and lots of other games. But at the end of the day, Call of Duty rules them all, according to a new survey.

Call of Duty: Warzone Activision

To mark the launch of the One4all Gamers Favourites Gift Card, a study of 1,001 UK adults was conducted to find out the most popular titles and our gaming habits.

With the lockdown drop of Warzone, plus Black Ops Cold War towards the end of the year, it’s unsurprising to see Call of Duty top the rankings.

Advert 10

In second place was Super Mario – currently, Super Mario 3D All-Stars is topping the charts – with Grand Theft Auto still managing to forge a third-place spot, despite the last full title being released in 2013.

Super Mario 3d All-Starsa Nintendo

In fourth was Mario Kart, with FIFA, The Sims and Assassin’s Creed in fifth, sixth and seventh respectively. Animal Crossing was eighth, Pokémon was ninth and Minecraft still creeped onto the list in tenth.

Aoife Davey, senior marketing director at One4all Favourites Gift Cards, said, ‘It’s interesting to see how many family favourites have made this list – proving that gaming franchises like Pokémon, Super Mario, Minecraft and The Sims are far from games limited to children.’

Advert 10

She added, ‘It’s especially interesting to see how, in such a turbulent year for most of us, the list has also been dominated by a number of hugely popular franchises which have been around for over a decade – and so can deliver a sense of nostalgia, which can provide a sense of familiarity, comfort and escapism during times of crisis.’

Call of Duty: Warzone Activision

Call of Duty sat less prominently with female gamers, sitting at sixth and topped by Super Mario, Mario Kart, Animal Crossing and The Sims.

According to the results of the study, the average gamer in the UK spends £298.20 on video games and in-game purchases each year – with male gamers outspending female gamers, £325.44 to £272.16.

Advert 10

Gaming’s uptick in 2020 is abundantly clear – in the latest Entertainment Retailers Association report, the sector exceeded £4 billion for the first time in history.

To find out more about One4all Favourites Gift Cards, click here.