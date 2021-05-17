unilad
Call Of Duty: Warzone Bans More Than 500,000 Users For Cheating

by : Daniel Richardson on : 17 May 2021 18:06
Call of Duty: Warzone is once again cracking down on cheaters and has taken its total bans to 500,000.

Warzone is one of the most popular battle royale games in the world, but it has had to fight to keep itself competitive. Plenty of people have tried to tip the odds in their favour, while they fight to be the last team standing, by using aimbots and hacks.

One of the teams behind Warzone, Raven Software, has been identifying and removing these players who have had an unfair advantage. The most recent ban sees 30,000 players booted from the game.

This latest ban takes the number of players removed from the game since its inception to 500,000. Many will hope that the action will minimise the number of players who choose to cheat.

Raven’s creative director Amos Hodge told Video Games Chronicle about cheaters and why the team are determined to take action:

We make this content for the players, and while you’re upset that it ruined your game, I’m upset that it’s ruining some of the best work that I’ve done in my life.

We put our hearts into this content. We have 100 million players, it’s been out a year, this is a huge stage and some of the best work we’ve ever done, and to have cheaters come in and ruin the game bothers us more than anyone.

With this in mind, it looks like Warzone will continue to try to stamp out cheaters. However, cheaters do seem to find unique ways around the rules and end your hopes of finally getting a win.

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Gaming, Battle Royale, Call of Duty, Now, Warzone

