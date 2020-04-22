Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Forced To Play Each Other As Punishment Infinity Ward

Infinity Ward has come up with the perfect way to deal with players suspected of cheating in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Advert

Can’t play fair? Well, it looks like you’re going to have no choice but to play against a bunch of people who also can’t play fair. Sound fair?

It comes after the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer took to Twitter to update players on how it would be going about fixing the huge increase in suspected cheaters in the game’s battle royale mode.

Starting this week, players in Warzone and Modern Warfare who report suspected cheating will be given in-game confirmation as to whether that player has been banned. On top of that, Infinity Ward revealed matchmaking has been updated to match suspected cheaters together.

Advert

The company has also committed to ‘increased resources across backend tech, studio, and enforcement teams’ in a bid to clamp down on the cheaters.

Infinity Ward’s announcement comes after a report last week found that many Warzone console players were attempting to get out of crossplay altogether in a bid to avoid the number of cheaters causing havoc on the PC version of the game.

Call Of Duty: Warzone Cheaters Forced To Play Each Other As Punishment Infinity Ward

Eurogamer reported that console players who found themselves up against PC cheaters were turning off the feature completely – which is absolute mission in itself.

On April 13, Infinity Ward said it had issued more than 70,000 bans worldwide to protect players from rogue cheats.

On a statement via its Twitter account it said: ‘We are watching We have a zero tolerance for cheaters.’