Call Of Duty: Warzone Developers Confirm Duos Are Coming

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 04 May 2020 11:03
It’s no secret that Call of Duty: Warzone has been a hit with players since its release in March.

But, no one can accuse developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software of not listening to players and hearing their demands.

When Warzone first launched, players were automatically grouped into teams of three, and this was later developed to allow solo players and then quads.

However, the developers have now taken it that step further by confirming that players will soon be able to play in duos.

Although there’s currently no time frame on how long it’ll take to roll out, it’ll give players a development to look forward to.

Amos Hodge, creative director of Raven Software told GamerGen:

We had duos on Plunder, but I’m not sure where duos is, we got some bugs to work out with duos. But we’re listening to the community – if you noticed, we launched with just trios, then we added solos, the we added quads, so we will get to a place where we add duos in the future.

There’s just no exact time I can give you for now, but duos is coming.

Yep, no one can accuse them of not listening to the community.

With every mode that is added to Warzone, there’s more strategy and additions put in place in a bid to keep players spending more time in the game, so it will be interesting to see how the duos element will change the way it’s played, whenever the mode drops.

