Call Of Duty: Warzone Doesn't Require A PS Plus Subscription To Play Activision

PlayStation owners, get your gaming thumbs at the ready because Call of Duty: Warzone is available today and you don’t need a subscription to play.

That’s right, Activision has actually created a genuinely free game, as PS4 users can access the 150-player standalone mode of Warzone without signing up to PS Plus.

As if that news isn’t exciting enough, the release of Warzone also scores PlayStation owners points in the battle against Xbox, as Xbox One users will need an Xbox Live Gold membership to get in on the action.

For those of you on team PC, you’ll need an active Blizzard Battle.net account to play.

The highly anticipated new game was finally announced yesterday after months of teasers, hints, and rumours, and thankfully Activision hasn’t made excited fans wait too long, as the new mode is expected to drop for Modern Warfare owners at around 3pm GMT today, March 10, with an expected download size of 15-22GB depending on your platform of choice.

Those who don’t already own Modern Warfare will have to wait until 7pm GMT, and the download is set to be a huge 80-100GB – so it might be a few more hours, or days, before you actually get to play it. Still, the game’s free, so you can’t really complain.

Announcing the game, Activision said:

Welcome to Warzone – a massive new combat experience where up to 150 players take the role of a veteran Tier 1 Operator and drop in to the dense and sprawling world of Verdansk. Warzone is a game-changer packed with non-stop and endless action that’s free-to-play and free-for-everyone.

If the announcement has made you regret your PS Plus subscription, never fear, because Sony has confirmed those who are signed up to the service will get an additional, exclusive Combat Pack to use in Warzone when it launches.