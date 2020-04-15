Call Of Duty: Warzone Getting A New Game Mode This Week

A new mode is available for Warzone that limits the weapons to snipers and shotguns and changes up the strategies required to win – Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios.

Grab your merry band of three in this twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play. Will you get up close and pack a devasting punch with a shotgun? Or decide to deal death at distance with a sniper?

Make your choice or do a mix of both, just try to outlast the enemy and the collapse in this Battle Royale variant to claim victory.