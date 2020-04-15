Call Of Duty: Warzone Getting A New Game Mode This Week
This week, Call Of Duty: Warzone is getting a brand new game mode, which will bring players an intriguing ‘twist’ on the three-person Trios.
Entitled Scopes and Scatter Guns, this mode places limitations on the weapons which can be used within the battle royale, with players only having snipers and shotguns at their disposal.
Faced with this new challenge, gamers will have to rethink the way they tackle combat situations; with the choice to either strike from a distance using a variable zoom scope or to fire from close range using a shotgun.
This update should now be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, giving gamers an exciting new challenge to contend with for the long nights in ahead.
According to a recent Activision blog post:
A new mode is available for Warzone that limits the weapons to snipers and shotguns and changes up the strategies required to win – Scopes and Scatter Guns Trios.
Grab your merry band of three in this twist on Battle Royale that brings you into new ranges of play. Will you get up close and pack a devasting punch with a shotgun? Or decide to deal death at distance with a sniper?
Make your choice or do a mix of both, just try to outlast the enemy and the collapse in this Battle Royale variant to claim victory.
At the time of writing, it’s not yet clear how long this new mode – which has replaced the regular trios – will be available for.
This update comes as Infinity Ward announced a crack down on those found to be cheating in Call Of Duty: Warzone, having already dished out 70,000 bans worldwide.
Taking to Twitter, the game developer wrote:
We’re continuing to deploy dedicated security updates and work continues on improving in-game reporting. We’ll share more details soon. We are watching. We have zero tolerance for cheaters.
Infinity Ward is also hoping to improve upon in-game reporting of cheating, asking fans to read up on their Security and Enforcement Policy page. This way, no-one can claim they didn’t realise their actions had counted as cheating.
The multiplayer patch which has brought us this latest twist also comes with various other features to enjoy, from new ‘Stir Crazy’ playlists to various bug fixes. Both Deathmatch Domination and NVG Realism Mosh Pit have been removed.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
CreditsActivision
Activision