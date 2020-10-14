Call Of Duty: Warzone Getting Saw And Texas Chainsaw Massacre Crossover COD Tracker

‘Do you wanna play a game?’ Call of Duty: Warzone is adding Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre horror bundles.

There’s a lot of excitement brewing for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the next instalment of the FPS franchise and a direct sequel to the original title.

However, Warzone very much still rules the waves, with millions of players dropping into Verdansk every single day. Seeing as it’s the spooky season, squads can now hit the battlefield in creepy style.

SAW OPERATOR PACK WARZONE COD Tracker

Following a new Modern Warfare update, COD Tracker managed to uncover brand-new Halloween-themed bundles coming to the game.

Among them is the Saw operator back, which includes the iconic puppet Billy as a skin, spiral camouflages and the ‘Phlebotomist’ – essentially just a cool throwing knife. The brief for the pack reads: ‘Let’s play a game. Let’s see how many of the opposition will be left standing after you get the Saw Collection.’

There’s also a Texas Chainsaw Massacre pack, which includes Leatherface as an operator, a ‘keychainsaw’ and the horror villain’s meat grinder as a melee weapon. The brief reads: ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Collection is sure to put a smile on your face… even if it isn’t yours.’

texas chainsaw operator pack Warzone COD Tracker

While there’s no official release date for the packs, it’s expected they’ll become available with the Haunting of Verdansk event on October 20. New limited modes are also expected, such as a night map on Warzone, plus rumours of zombies making an appearance.

However, the packs certainly won’t be free – they’re reportedly priced at £24.00.

