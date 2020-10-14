unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Call Of Duty: Warzone Getting Saw And Texas Chainsaw Massacre Crossover

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Oct 2020 16:47
Call Of Duty: Warzone Getting Saw And Texas Chainsaw Massacre CrossoverCall Of Duty: Warzone Getting Saw And Texas Chainsaw Massacre CrossoverCOD Tracker

‘Do you wanna play a game?’ Call of Duty: Warzone is adding Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre horror bundles.

There’s a lot of excitement brewing for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the next instalment of the FPS franchise and a direct sequel to the original title.

Advert

However, Warzone very much still rules the waves, with millions of players dropping into Verdansk every single day. Seeing as it’s the spooky season, squads can now hit the battlefield in creepy style.

SAW OPERATOR PACK WARZONESAW OPERATOR PACK WARZONECOD Tracker

Following a new Modern Warfare update, COD Tracker managed to uncover brand-new Halloween-themed bundles coming to the game.

Among them is the Saw operator back, which includes the iconic puppet Billy as a skin, spiral camouflages and the ‘Phlebotomist’ – essentially just a cool throwing knife. The brief for the pack reads: ‘Let’s play a game. Let’s see how many of the opposition will be left standing after you get the Saw Collection.’

Advert

There’s also a Texas Chainsaw Massacre pack, which includes Leatherface as an operator, a ‘keychainsaw’ and the horror villain’s meat grinder as a melee weapon. The brief reads: ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Collection is sure to put a smile on your face… even if it isn’t yours.’

texas chainsaw operator pack Warzonetexas chainsaw operator pack WarzoneCOD Tracker

While there’s no official release date for the packs, it’s expected they’ll become available with the Haunting of Verdansk event on October 20. New limited modes are also expected, such as a night map on Warzone, plus rumours of zombies making an appearance.

However, the packs certainly won’t be free – they’re reportedly priced at £24.00.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, Film, horror

Credits

COD Tracker

  1. COD Tracker

    All 27 New Cosmetic Bundles in the Modern Warfare & Warzone October 13th Update

 