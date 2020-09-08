Call of Duty: Warzone Hacker Exposes Himself Cheating During Tournament

Call of Duty: Warzone Hacker Exposes Himself During Tournament mingostylegaming/Twitch/Activision

A Call of Duty: Warzone hacker exposed himself to the world in the middle of a tournament.

Advert

Listen, if you’re gonna be one of those people that feels a need to cheat to win, that’s fine. Well, it’s not really, but I can’t stop you. However, if you’re so inclined to the clandestine arts, at least be crafty about it, otherwise you’re just an idiot.

However, one cheater wasn’t so adept at keeping his fraudulent skills hidden. Unfortunately, his competitor wasn’t your bog-standard Call of Duty player.

During a recent 2v2 Warzone tournament, European pro-player Tommey and his teammate Almxnd came up against a suspected cheater in the quarter-finals.

Advert

‘Mingostyle’, who had a 5.2 kill/death ratio, used his webcam to show his screen during the game after Tommey grew suspicious. Hilariously, as the match booted up, the cheat menu briefly appeared on the screen.

Dubbing him a ‘silly b*stard’, Tommey bursts into swear-filled mockery. The player tried to explain: ‘I’m messing around, get a grip. I literally just got a picture.’ Tommey tells him: ‘Shut up.’

Later reviewing the clip, as Dexerto reports, Tommey said: ‘He’s not the smartest bloke, I told you cheaters are stupid as sh*t… he said that image is that, he hasn’t even got the same dimensions, he’s panicked and gone quick.’

As Tommey and his comrade went on to win the whole 2v2 tournament, Mingostyle was handed a ban by organisers CMG. However, at the time of writing, it’s unclear if he’s been suspended from the game itself.

The whole situation is reminiscent of MrGolds’ catastrophic blunder recently. As he bragged about his skills on Warzone to around 1,800 viewers on Twitch, everybody could see his EngineOwning app open in the background – a comprehensive cheat software used for a variety of games, including Modern Warfare and Warzone.

He said: ‘Just because I have good recoil, I’m good at the game. The first time you see someone good at the game – now I’m talking with you guys because you really – I play, and I look at the chat, and it’s like, what’s going on? You know what I’m saying? What’s going on, guys? Have you ever seen anyone play like me?’

Advert

Elsewhere in Call of Duty news, Infinity Ward has temporarily removed all vehicles from the game in order to fix a game-breaking glitch, after players began manipulating it to ruin battle royales for entire lobbies.

Don’t cheat, don’t use glitches. Just play the game.