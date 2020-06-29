Call Of Duty: Warzone Introduces 200 Player Mode In Limited Edition Update Activision

Hold on to your helmets, Call of Duty: Warzone just introduced a mega 200 player mode in a new, limited edition update.

Season four of Modern Warfare, including Warzone, is receiving an update tonight, June 29, at 11.00pm PDT, which looks set to ‘fundamentally change the battle in Verdansk’.

The update is set to increase capacity, so Verdansk will be able to hold up to 200 players in Battle Royale Quads, meaning 50 Quads of Operators can fight each other ‘and the encroaching circle collapse’.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season Four Captain Price Activision

This increased capacity makes Warzone an even bigger Battle Royale scenario, as players can line up alongside 199 others to get to work on the mission. As Activision says: ‘Captain Price needs you all this week – especially as the Armistice alliance is all but broken with infighting between Allegiance and Coalition forces threatening to cause chaos across Verdansk’, so it seems the more the merrier.

As well as the increased Battle Royale capacity, Supply Run Contracts will also be making an appearance, meaning, if you find them, you and your squad will be directed to a Buy Station and, if you reach it within a certain time, will get a discount on purchases.

If you need help, Activision dropped the clue: ‘Two feet can only get you to a Buy Station fast enough, so consider alternate modes of transportation.’

Meanwhile, In Juggernaut Royale mode, a Juggernaut Suit will be made available in airdropped care packages. Find one, ‘become the Juggernaut’, and ‘use the mini-gun to attack enemies and vehicles’. ‘Once a Juggernaut is sent to the Gulag, a new Juggernaut care package will drop on the map, so do your best to capture the suit and take on any squad that stands in your way,’ Activision said.

In addition, there’s new gear to get to grips with, as the Spotter Scope will also be available in Verdansk. Described as a ‘high-powered scope without the glint; this re-usable scope allows you to scan the environment around you and mark enemies without being detected.’

As always, the update comes with a hefty download size, approximately 22-36GB for owners of the full version of the game, while console owners must install a secondary download of approximately 3.5GB, then reboot the game to access Multiplayer. Once the update is completed, it ‘should minimally increase the overall digital footprint of the full version of Modern Warfare’.

Existing free-to-play players, on the other hand, will have a download size of around 22-30GB.

