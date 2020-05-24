Call Of Duty: Warzone Players Discover Black Ops Easter Eggs Pointing To Season Four Crossover

Operator teams are already identifying where this weapon is, but at the time of transmission, we do not know if they have been granted full access to its location.

We have successfully disrupted AQ communications and have wiretapped their calls. Unfortunately, they have countered our efforts with scramblers.

The calls are now going to multiple hardlines in Verdansk. Listen closely to what they are saying during these transmissions, and brush up on your Russian – you might need it.