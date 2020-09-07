Call Of Duty: Warzone Removes All Vehicles After Game-Breaking Glitch

Warzone Glitch Activision

Infinity Ward has removed all vehicles from Call of Duty: Warzone due to a horrific game-breaking glitch.

Verdansk is a big place, full of secrets. It’s home to cul-de-sacs, a dam, a quarry, an airport, a military base and even a few skyscrapers. In a map this large, there’s bound to be some bugs.

Warzone first hit consoles in March this year, and there’s been a fair share of glitches. However, while some have been almost comical, the latest issue plaguing players is nothing other than painfully annoying.

The developers’ official Twitter account posted yesterday, September 6: ‘A playlist update is rolling out now across all platforms! This update temporarily removes all vehicles from #Warzone.’

The glitch can be triggered by landing near the ravine at Lumber. If you grab a car and drive along it, you’ll find a crate at the very end. That’s not the problem, that’s just good to know for the future.

If you drive right to the dead-end, you’ll go out of bounds and kick-start the ‘return to combat area’ countdown. God, that thing gives me so much anxiety when I’m near the outskirts.

However, this time, the clock doesn’t run down – it simply halts, keeping your screen with that swear-inducing hue of red, stuck for eternity. Well, not quite forever, as the game will end for everybody in the lobby around 30 seconds later, with a ‘Lost connection to Host/Server. Connection timed out’ message sent out immediately.

If a player were to stumble upon this disastrous bug by happenstance, that’s one thing. However, some are using it to their petulant advantage. Just think about your worst Call of Duty rage, sparked by no kills and constant deaths – if you had the option to end it all for everyone, would you?

One user wrote: ‘Warzone servers are going down all over the place at the moment since a game breaking glitch (activated by players) has been discovered. Some people just want to watch the world burn and will jump at the chance to ruin games for others.’

Another user wrote: ‘F*ck you to whoever has been doing the glitch on Warzone. Do you know how long it takes to run across the map now that they’ve taken vehicles out?! My thumb hurts.’

Earlier this year, Infinity Ward was forced to temporarily remove helicopters from the game when players figured out a cheat which transported them under the map, allowing them to take out other squads without fear or even the possibility of retaliation.

There’s been no further update on when vehicles will return to Warzone.