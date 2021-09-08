Call Of Duty: Warzone Reveals Brand New WWII Map

Activision

Stay frosty, squads: get ready to drop into a new WWII map in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Warzone launched back in March last year, coming right on the precipice of lockdowns across the world. As a result, its sweeping popularity was far more intense than predicted, now holding more than 100 million players on its servers for regular bouts of bloodshed, misery and – if you’re me – very few dubs.

With little updates à la Fortnite and Apex Legends, complaints started to emerge over it becoming a bit stale – so, they introduced Rebirth Island, a faster-paced royale. Soon, with the arrival of a fresh title, gamers will have a brand-new playground.

Raven Software revealed some details about the upcoming Pacific map on Warzone during its Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer reveal. It’s going to be running on the same engine as the Modern Warfare reboot, just like Verdansk.

‘The Pacific map will feature an entirely new island play-space built from the ground up, complete with all new points of interest. Ready to traverse the lush landscapes, rocky crags, and other as-yet-unrevealed areas all contained within this expansive island?’ Activision wrote.

While there’s few other details, a short clip appears to show a mixture of urban and forest areas, and creative director Amos Hodge said during the stream that the map ‘really opens the doors to how we can craft the narratives and events’. It’s also roughly the same size as Verdansk, and will benefit from everything learned ‘from the community over nearly two years’.

Warzone’s new map will release ‘later this year’, while Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to drop on November 5.