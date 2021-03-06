Call Of Duty Warzone Squad Sets New World Record With 162 Kills In Single Game

Aydan/Twitter/Activision

A group of gamers have set a new world record on Call of Duty: Warzone after achieving an eye-watering 162 kills in a single game.

The squad was led by renowned American streamer Aydan Conrad, who already held the world record title for Solos vs Quads, Trios vs Quads with 150 players and Trios vs Quads with 200 players.

Advert 10

Now, the 21-year-old gamer has yet another accolade to add to his collection after successfully smashing the Quads World Record with his team.

Aydan teamed up with ScummN, Newbz and Almond to achieve the astonishing feat of 162 kills, going well above and beyond the previous world record of 143 kills, but it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Wearing a highly sought-after sweaty Roze skin, Aydan did actually die a few times before being brought back from the gulag by his team mates.

Advert 10

You can check out the full match here, if you skip to the nine hours and 40 minutes mark:









Advert 10

Taking to Twitter to share the squad’s achievement, Aydan wrote, ‘New Squad World Record of 162 kills with @ScummN, @Almxnd_ and @TBE_Newbzz in a $500 wager. This will NEVER be broken…’

The already mean feat is arguably made even more impressive when you consider the fact that the lobby was filled with 150 players. It all seemed like light work for the team, however, who say they were blessed with the lobby they were given.

‘That lobby was bronze negative 10. We got blessed with the lobby. It was such a bot lobby,’ Aydan said while streaming.

Nevertheless, it’s a record-breaking achievement, which as Aydan said, may well never be beaten by another squad – although I’m sure there will be plenty just waiting to try.

Advert 10