Call Of Duty Warzone Squad Sets New World Record With 162 Kills In Single Game

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Mar 2021 16:21
Aydan/Twitter/Activision

A group of gamers have set a new world record on Call of Duty: Warzone after achieving an eye-watering 162 kills in a single game.

The squad was led by renowned American streamer Aydan Conrad, who already held the world record title for Solos vs Quads, Trios vs Quads with 150 players and Trios vs Quads with 200 players.

Now, the 21-year-old gamer has yet another accolade to add to his collection after successfully smashing the Quads World Record with his team.

Aydan teamed up with ScummN, Newbz and Almond to achieve the astonishing feat of 162 kills, going well above and beyond the previous world record of 143 kills, but it wasn’t all plain sailing.

Wearing a highly sought-after sweaty Roze skin, Aydan did actually die a few times before being brought back from the gulag by his team mates.

You can check out the full match here, if you skip to the nine hours and 40 minutes mark:



Taking to Twitter to share the squad’s achievement, Aydan wrote, ‘New Squad World Record of 162 kills with @ScummN, @Almxnd_ and @TBE_Newbzz in a $500 wager. This will NEVER be broken…’

The already mean feat is arguably made even more impressive when you consider the fact that the lobby was filled with 150 players. It all seemed like light work for the team, however, who say they were blessed with the lobby they were given.

‘That lobby was bronze negative 10. We got blessed with the lobby. It was such a bot lobby,’ Aydan said while streaming.

Nevertheless, it’s a record-breaking achievement, which as Aydan said, may well never be beaten by another squad – although I’m sure there will be plenty just waiting to try.

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Gaming, Call of Duty, Call of Duty: Warzone, Now, Warzone, world record

