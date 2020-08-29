Call Of Duty: Warzone Streamer Banned For Cheating While Bragging About His Skills Activision/MrGolds/Twitter

As a Call of Duty: Warzone streamer bragged about how good he was, viewers could actually see him cheating. Soon after, he was banned.

Listen, there’s no two ways about it. Unless you’re in a private multiplayer lobby with your friends, where you’ve all agreed to muck around, using cheats in Call of Duty is the mark of a loser.

These are people who neither have the patience to ‘git gud’ nor the skill to win an honest game. On Warzone, they take the fun out of Verdansk for everyone. I’m glad to see another cheater get his comeuppance.

Check out MrGolds’ ill-fated Warzone stream below:

While streaming to around 1,800 viewers on Twitch, user MrGolds took a moment to soliloquise about his immense skill in Call of Duty.

He said: ‘Just because I have good recoil, I’m good at the game. The first time you see someone good at the game – now I’m talking with you guys because you really – I play, and I look at the chat, and it’s like, what’s going on? You know what I’m saying? What’s going on, guys? Have you ever seen anyone play like me?’

Alas, unbeknown to him, the world could see his EngineOwning app open in the background – a comprehensive cheat software used for a variety of games, including Modern Warfare and Warzone. Its website explains: ‘We believe that everyone should have the ability to win and enjoy online matches.’

Fellow Call of Duty Twitch streamer ERA7E shared a clip of MrGolds to Twitter, writing: ‘Streamer gets caught with cheat menu LIVE on stream Everyone report his stream pls.’

MrGolds later posted to his Instagram, in a stream of consciousness, essentially claiming that he wasn’t cheating. ‘Because am sharing my screen not game so what I see you see no more trash talk,’ he wrote.

Unfortunately, Twitch disagreed. The account has since been removed from the website; though, it’s unclear at the time of writing whether it’s a permanent ban or a temporary restriction.

The streaming service’s community guidelines are clear as day: no cheating. ‘Any activity, such as cheating, hacking, botting, or tampering, that gives the account owner an unfair advantage in an online multiplayer game, is prohibited. This also includes exploiting another broadcaster’s live broadcast in order to harass them in-game, such as stream sniping,’ it explains.

There’s a really simple lesson to be learned here: don’t use cheats on Warzone.