Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Brings Back Helicopters After Players Found Cheat

Just a few days after Infinity Ward disabled helicopters in Call of Duty: Warzone, the developer has brought them back.

Helicopters were taken out of the game earlier this week after players discovered a cheat which allowed them to jump into a chopper and somehow get underneath the Warzone map.

This cheat, which resulted from a bug in the game, enabled players to become ‘invincible’ if they drove their helicopter into the ground, with many exploiting the glitch to kill as many people as possible while protected.

Now, after spending time rectifying the bug, Infinity Ward has announced via social media that the game’s latest update sees helicopters return for good.

Some other changes were announced by the Call of Duty developer at the same time, such as Battle Royale Solos being replaced by Stimulus Solos. This is a new mode in which there is no Gulag, meaning players don’t have the option to win a 1v1 and get back on the map once they’ve been eliminated.

This doesn’t mean you’re unable to respawn after dying though; players will be able to parachute back into the fight and get a second chance, but only if they had enough money on them at the time of their death.

It will prove difficult though, with this option costing players $4,500. Because you lose 50% of your cash when eliminated, this means you’ll need at least $9,000 at the time of death if you want to get back in the game.

Another change made to the Battle Royale mode is that the height and radius at which parachuting enemy players are called out have been reduced, ultimately taking away the ability for players to land on enemies without being called out.

Also, in Modern Warfare, Shipment 24/7 has been replaced by Shipment 10-vs-10, massively increasing the number of players that can be on the map at any one time.

Infinity Ward has also added a new ‘3v3 Gunfight Knives Only’, which differs to the popular 2v2 mode by adding an extra player to each team and limiting the weapons players can use.

Crash Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4

Activision, the game’s publishers, announced on Tuesday, May 5, that Call of Duty: Warzone has attracted over 60 million players since its release on March 10.

The publisher also said the next Call of Duty game – expected to be a gritty reboot of the Black Ops series, similar to Modern Warfare – ‘already looks great and remains on track for release later this year’, as per Video Games Chronicle.

For players to apply the new updates, they will need to restart their current games.