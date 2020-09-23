Call Of Duty: Warzone Zombie Royale Leaks Ahead Of Halloween
A new leak from Call of Duty: Warzone suggests that a possible Zombies mode could be coming ahead of the next game launch in November.
According to the leaks, we will once again be seeing the traditional gameplay of Call Of Duty: World at War, which saw players take on hoards of Nazi zombies, as well as an intriguing new Zombie Royale mode.
With the new mode, players are said to be dropped off in zombie-infested territory, and face resurrection as a zombie should they themselves perish.
Once in their ghoulish new zombie form, undead players can continue to roam the land, hunting down living enemy players with grisly gusto.
We already have a bit of an idea of what to expect, with Reddit user u/xShadowZ199 sharing over 30 datamined Black Ops Cold War voice lines in a Call Of Duty: World at War community thread.
This includes remarks such as ‘zombies are not affected by the gas’ and ‘consume enough remains and respawn as a human’, as well as dire warnings such as ‘Careful, zombies are more powerful with the gas’ and ‘you’ll become zombie if you die, a member of your team has to be human for inspection’.
It’s thought there could well be some sort of narrative structure within this mode, with players receiving battle intelligence via radio communications.
Fans of the popular game have expressed excitement about Zombie Royale, with one gamer commenting:
About time. Zombie royale was fun in black Ops and was fun when I got to try it in PUBG.
At this point I’m pretty burnt out on normal royale so it’ll be nice to have a change like this as an option.
Another speculated:
How freaking cool would it be if when it shows the next zone, everything outside of it is free roaming ground for the Zombies.
If a zombie kills a player they drop back in as a human. Gas closes slightly faster than usual, but the second it shows the next zone the current out of bounds is Zombie territory.
So if you’re in the current circle, you’re safe. If you have to move to get in zone, you’re walking through zombie space.
We first saw zombies in Call of Duty: World at War, with the spooky addition to the battle game proving popular among gamers. And with Halloween just around the corner, this looks set to be a satisfyingly scary return…
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Creditsu/xShadowZ199/Reddit
u/xShadowZ199/Reddit