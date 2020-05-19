Call Of Duty: Warzone's Brutal New Mode Removes Gulag, Buybacks And Loadouts Activision

A new patch for Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare is finally here, and it’s about to get a whole lot more intense.

The 1.21 update comes with not only new maps, but also a whole host of changes to Warzone, most notably a new Classic Battle Royale mode, loot changes and even more Gulag weapons.

It’s thought, as the name hints, the new update sees the battle royale experience stripped back to the bare bones. So, that means kissing goodbye to features such as Buy Stations, Contracts and the place that has got the girlfriends of Twitter going out of their minds: Gulag. If you die in the battle, there’s no coming back.

Now, it goes without saying that this isn’t for everyone. The Classic Battle Royale mode is, of course, aimed at hardcore players, because we know how players just love a trip to Gulag, and if you’re playing isn’t quite up to scratch yet, then not getting a second chance probably isn’t the right way to play, for now.

The new patch means that players will now be able to track down an Armor Box item in Battle Royale, which will give them the chance to fully restock their armour. Not only this, there’s a whole host of new weapons available at the Gulag, which are sure to make the 1v1 matches more interesting.

Love them or hate them, the Most Wanted Contracts are now back, but fortunately, this doesn’t mean players will lose any of the other contracts.

This update would also suggest there’s some truth in the rumours that Infinity Ward has some limited time modes coming in the next few months. Dataminers are said to have found several references to new modes, including ‘Mo Gulag Mo Problems’, where ‘dead players go to Gulag until final 3 circles, NO buybacks’.

Other additions included ‘BYOL’, where players will be given the chance to begin with their own custom loadout, and a new mode called ‘Non Stop’, where gas doesn’t stop. ‘PewPew’ is said to be the introduction of high damage pistols and explosive physics, while ‘Run Like Hell’ is said to make the gas circle incredibly fast.

But, in the meantime, there’s plenty in the newest update to keep players amused until the new modes come into play. So, what are you waiting for?