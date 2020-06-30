Call Of Duty: Warzone’s Most Popular Gun Has Been Nerfed Activision

Is nothing sacred in Verdansk? Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone‘s best gun has been nerfed in the latest update.

Season Four has been active for a few weeks now, but there’s been some big changes. You can access the bunkers, Captain Price is constantly walking around shooting people in the head, and now you can join a 200-player battle royale – chaos truly reigns.

However, the newest update is the last straw to break the camel’s back. While some weapons in Warzone‘s armory have been buffed in damage and range, others have taken critical hits. Notably, the Grau 5.56 has been nerfed.

As per Infinity Ward’s patch notes, the Grau 5.56 – an immensely popular choice of Call of Duty players, myself included – has been altered with a ‘damage range reduction, slight increase to high frequency recoil and reduced recoil compensation and decreased range on Tempus 26.4” Archangel and FSS 20.8” Nexus barrels’.

As if this assault on my precious custom class wasn’t enough, the MP5 has also been downgraded, with ‘decreased damage range, decreased 10MM damage range, reduced long range damage to 10MM ammo and slight recoil increase to 10MM ammo’.

The reaction online has been impassioned, to say the least. One user wrote: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, easily my favorite COD in the past 5 years or maybe in history. AND THEN they decide to not only nerf the Grau… BUT THEY TOOK MY SACRED MP5 WITH IT TOO??? MAN, FUCK THIS.’

Another user tweeted: ‘Well boys they finally nerfed the Grau. Time to go back to being dogshit at Call of Duty.’ A third added: ‘RIP to all of the Grau users. This is where the fun begins.’

Interestingly though, the guns that have been buffed are likely to cause anger in the coming weeks. For example, the FAL now has ‘a close range damage shelf with one-hit headshot potential’, while the Kar98k has ‘increased ADS speed, small decrease to hip spread and increased damage range.’

In a moment of mercy for my own custom class, the AX-50 sniper has been given a sizeable boost with increased damage range, while the HDR now has a ‘guaranteed one-hit to lower torso at any range’. Snipers have also been added to the Gulag, because life isn’t cruel enough already.

My best advice: level up the Oden. It’s a beast.

