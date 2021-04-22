Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk Map Was Destroyed By A Nuclear Blast Last Night

ActiVision

Contact with Verdansk has been lost. Call of Duty: Warzone‘s map, as we know it, has been nuked to kingdom come.

For months now, people have suspected something happening in Warzone. First it was the bunkers mysteriously opening, then there was the discovery of nukes, then there’s the missile silos, then there were zombies. Most recently, there were radiation zones scattered across the battlefield.

It became quite clear the map was falling, but for what reason? Well, players finally got to experience ‘The Destruction of Verdansk Part 1’ last night, April 21, a game-changing event with one instruction: survive.

After some delays and server issues (more severe for some people than others), gamers were thrown into a new, limited mode where zombies are closing in on Verdansk. Armed predominantly with shotguns and, if you’re lucky, a Juggernaut loadout, you just need to fight off the undead for as long as possible.

Of course, your efforts are completely futile. There’s no light at the end of the tunnel, nobody coming to save you, no exfil site where thereby you’d win the game. If you’re alive at the very end, tough luck – you still get blown to smithereens.

What happens next? You can go back in and experience the stress all over again. A number of other modes became available temporarily: Rebirth Resurgence Quads, Rebirth Mini Royale Duos and Rebirth King Slayer. Right now, Rebirth Night Mode is available – if you look across the water, you can see the nuke landing in Verdansk.

It’s believed the new version of Verdansk will become available at 8.00pm tonight, April 22, said to be a 1980s twist on the map.