Call Of Duty: WWII And Star Wars Battlefront II Free On PlayStation Plus Next Month Activision/EA

June’s free PlayStation Plus games have been revealed: you can head to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Battlefront II, or or battle your way through Call of Duty: WWII.

Advert

Earlier this week, Sledgehammer Games’ 2017 Call of Duty title was made available early, probably to allow gamers time to clear their PS4 hard drives, mostly occupied by Modern Warfare‘s outrageous size.

We now finally know the second PlayStation Plus free game for next month: on June 2, you’ll be able to download Star Wars: Battlefront II for absolutely nothing.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 EA

It’s the base edition of the game, although it comes with all the content updates since launch. You can tussle other heroes and villains as Rey, Kylo Ren, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader and more, go to war on the Death Star and dogfight in space battles.

Advert

It was heavily criticised upon release for its pay-to-win micro-transactions, prompting a switch to purely cosmetic purchases. Since then, it’s moved from strength to strength – just last month, it got its final major update with The Battle on Scarif.

Call of Duty: WWII marked a long-awaited return to boots-on-the-ground combat after the likes of Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare. It was also the first time we’d played through this specific period in history since World at War in 2008.

Call of Duty WW2 Zombies Activision

It has a solid campaign, although the real draw is the multiplayer – Prop Hunt will always be a good laugh – or its phenomenal Nazi zombie mode. You still have time to pick up May’s free games – Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines – ahead of the new roster going live in the next few days.

Call of Duty: WWII is available to download for free now, while Star Wars: Battlefront II will go live on the PlayStation Store on June 2.