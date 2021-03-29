unilad
Advert

Cargo Ship Stuck In The Suez Canal Ship Added To Microsoft Flight Simulator

by : Cameron Frew on : 29 Mar 2021 11:14
Cargo Ship That Was Stuck In Suez Canal Added To Microsoft Flight SimulatorDonut_ Enforcement/YouTube

If you like to soar across the skies of Microsoft Flight Simulator, you’ll now be able to see the Ever Given cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal. 

Gamers have played on plenty of big maps, whether it’s Los Santos in GTA V, Panau in Just Cause 2 or Red Dead Redemption 2’s wild west. But then, not all games are like Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Advert

Built on two million gigabytes (two petabytes) of geographical data, with around 196,940,000 square miles at your behest. Between the rivers, landmarks and vast plains, you’ll also be able to see Evergreen’s 200,000-tonne, 400m-long Ever Given lodged in the canal.

Mat Velloso, a technical advisor to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, shared a TikTok on Twitter (from @donut_enforcement) showing the container ship stuck in-game. ‘Microsoft flight sim 2020 is savage,’ the video reads.

It comes courtesy of a mod created by Zepingouin35, rather than Microsoft updating the game itself. It’s available to download at Flightsim.to, with 1,207 people already adding it to their worlds so far. After less than a week, it’s the second video game iteration of the viral ship.

Advert

Responding to the add-on, one user wrote: ‘Can you crash the plane into it to blow open the passageway?’ Another wrote: ‘Flying over the Suez Canal in Microsoft Flight Simulator so I can see what’s going on over there. Hitting the ship with the plane to see if it moves.’

While there’s still no firm timeline on when the ship will be fully freed, the Suez Canal Authority said its course has been corrected by 80%, with efforts expected to continue today, March 29.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Jason Statham Fans Demand Justice After Prince William Named Sexiest Bald Man
Celebrity

Jason Statham Fans Demand Justice After Prince William Named Sexiest Bald Man

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated
News

Minnesota Supreme Court Rules It Is Not Rape If Victim Is Voluntarily Intoxicated

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal
Viral

Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Just Days After Evergreen Ship Jams Suez Canal

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns
Animals

Animals Trapped On Ships In Suez Canal Jam Could Starve If Situation Lasts Much Longer, Charity Warns

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Gaming, boat, Ever Given, Now, Suez Canal

Credits

Flightsim.to

  1. Flightsim.to

    Ever Given Landmark , Canal de Suez.

 