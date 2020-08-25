China Bans New Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer For Using Fatal Tiananmen Square Protest Footage
China has banned the trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War because it features real-life footage of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.
CoD fans got their first look at the upcoming game last week, when an eerie trailer was released with the caption: ‘Know your history, or be doomed to repeat it.’
The trailer doesn’t reveal any gameplay or cinematics, but instead features a series of clips from real historical events. An interview with KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov plays throughout the trailer, warning: ‘Understand what’s going on around you… you are in a state of war, and you have precious little time to save yourself.’
While the teaser brought fans one step closer to the release of the highly anticipated game, it did not receive a warm reception from Chinese officials – due to the inclusion of a short clip from the Tiananmen Square protests.
China has never released an official death toll for the protests that took place in the square, which is one of Beijing’s most famous landmarks, but it is estimated that several hundred to several thousand people were killed, with thousands more wounded.
Activists demanded greater political freedom as the ruling Communist Party led economic and political changes, and it is estimated up to one million gathered in the square to join the protests.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is ‘inspired by actual events’, according to Activision, and while only about one second of the protests are shown, the footage was enough for the Chinese government to censor the original trailer. Instead, an edited-down version has been released that cuts out the controversial scene.
The country’s ruling Communist Party is known for its strict internet regulations, and officials have gone to great lengths in the past to censor and ban popular video games it deems sensitive in nature.
Chinese gamer Luo Gan, who is based in Singapore and who watched the original unedited trailer, told VICE News that China’s gaming community would be able to easily navigate around state suppression and censorship.
He commented:
The government is definitely cautious about the short clip because it reminds people about the atrocities that took place in Tiananmen Square. It tries to erase it but what happened in Tiananmen Square isn’t forgettable.
China is a huge market for Activision and other gaming giants, a new and edited version of the Call of Duty game will probably be released to appease censors but for those in the know, we know how to get our hands on the material that the government doesn’t want us to see.
Activision plans to showcase the new game on August 26.
