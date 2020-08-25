China Bans New Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Trailer For Using Fatal Tiananmen Square Protest Footage

The government is definitely cautious about the short clip because it reminds people about the atrocities that took place in Tiananmen Square. It tries to erase it but what happened in Tiananmen Square isn’t forgettable.

China is a huge market for Activision and other gaming giants, a new and edited version of the Call of Duty game will probably be released to appease censors but for those in the know, we know how to get our hands on the material that the government doesn’t want us to see.