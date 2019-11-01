Classic Maps Returning To Modern Warfare, According To Leak

Activision

Calling all Call of Duty fans: new leaks for Modern Warfare suggest players will be served a heavy dose of nostalgia with the game’s next DLC.

Since the game’s release last month, it’s exceeded all expectations – surpassing $600 million in sales during its launch weekend alone.

And now it seems players are set to get more than they bargained for with Modern Warfare‘s next downloadable content, with a new leak suggesting developers Infinity Ward are set to take players right back to the game’s roots.

As per e-sports news site Dexerto, a new leak via YouTuber ‘TheGamingRevolution’ claims many of our favourite maps from the franchise are set to return.

It’s no secret that players have long since been demanding the revival of the likes of the 1v1 arena Rust, the battlefield of Scrapyard, the claustrophobic setting of Vacant and the nostalgic scenes of Terminal.

Basically, if it turns out to be true, this could be one of the biggest leaks in the game’s history – with all maps expected to make a massive comeback in the latest iteration of Call of Duty.

Now, it’s important to note that this leak is just that – a leak – and that no official confirmation has come from the developers of the game. However, the account behind the leak is a renowned (and usually accurate) source, so it’s certainly worth bearing in mind.

Modern Warfare 10+ DLC Maps Leaked Images! Farms, Rust, Shipment, New Gunfight Maps & More (Call of Duty Modern Warfare DLC 1) – https://t.co/57Lqo7YFMC via @YouTube — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevoYT) October 30, 2019

Although Modern Warfare has received high praise in the week since its release, some players have been left disappointed with the multiplayer map experience – which compliments the game’s slower, more methodical approach to combat.

Instead, gamers have been asking CoD‘s developers to go back to their roots and consider what made the franchise so successful, something the leak suggests Infinity Ward will address in the next update.

The full list of leaked Modern Warfare DLC maps is as follows: Wet Work (6v6); Terminal (6v6); Crash (6v6); Vacant (6v6); Broadcast (6v6); Scrapyard (6v6); Rust (6v6 and Gunfight); Farah; Boneyard; Caged; Hook; + 4 Ground War Maps; + Gunfight 3 maps.

If the rumours are to be believed, it looks like the developers will address players’ concerns in the expected launch for the game’s first DLC pack on December 10. An early Christmas present for gamers everywhere!

However, this remains unconfirmed.

