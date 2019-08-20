CoD: Modern Warfare Open Alpha Coming To PS4 This Weekend

Activision

PlayStation 4 owners will be able to get their hands on the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot much sooner than anticipated. Infinity Ward and Activision have announced that the 2V2 Gunfight mode will be getting a PS4-exclusive open alpha test, and it’s coming this weekend.

The open alpha runs between August 23 – 25, and you won’t need a PS Plus subscription to play. The perfect start to the bank holiday for Call of Duty fans everywhere, I’d say. I just hope none of you made actual plans, because you’ll want to make the most of your time with Gunfight.

If you’re not entirely familiar with Gunfight, that’s probably because it’s an entirely new mode being introduced in Modern Warfare. We’ve managed to get some hands-on time with it ourselves, and were mightily impressed with what we played.

Gunfight is quite unlike any Call of Duty mode you’ve played before, in that it really puts the focus on incredibly small maps and fast placed gameplay. It’s easy enough to pick up: two teams of two jump into a claustrophobic custom map, of which there will be five for the weekend Alpha.

Both teams are given the same loadouts and are tasked with taking each other out. Each round lasts a mere 40 seconds, and you can’t heal, which ensures that Gunfight remains a tight, rapid fire mode. To keep things fresh, the loadout changes every two rounds, with the first team to win six rounds claiming the overall victory.

Activision described Gunfight as a “fast-paced, pick-up-and-play experience that’s easy to learn”, but added that it still boasts tactically expansive gameplay for those looking for a deeper experience. We’re also told that a typical loadout consists of a Primary weapon, a Secondary weapon, a Tactical Grenade (such as a Flashbang), and a piece of Lethal Equipment (like a frag grenade).

Gunfight is just one of the many multiplayer modes coming to Modern Warfare when it launches on October 25. It’ll be joined by a good mix of classic and brand new modes, including Team Deathmatch, Domination and Headquarters.

We’ll also be getting an “epic large scale” mode called Ground War which will eventually support massive 100 player matches, though Infinity Ward made it clear it has no plans for a battle royale mode in Modern Warfare – though this is at odds with reports that suggest the game will be getting a free, standalone battle royale mode at some point after launch.

