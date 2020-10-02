Crash Bandicoot 4 Is Out Now On PS4 And Xbox One

Crash Bandicoot 4 Is Out Now Activision

The latest instalment of Crash Bandicoot is here!

Great news for platform-loving fans: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is in shops now and early reviews are suggesting it’s a return to the good old days when the manic franchise was at its finest.

What’s more is that this 2020 release takes players back to the late 1990s in terms of story continuation, picking up directly after the original game from 1998 as a sequel-reboot hybrid.

Activision

And this time it’s created by developers Toys for Bob rather than the legendary Naughty Dog (Uncharted, The Last of Us).

This fourth video game in the franchise manages to capture all that is great about the original while feeling completely modernised for 2020 players, meaning we get to do battle against villains N Trophy and Neo Cortex once more, after they break out of prison.

The newest adventure takes gamers back to the nostalgic glory of the first, as it add new dimensions to its tweaked and updated gameplay, as it pays respect to the titles that have also come before it.

Activision

The likes of IGN scored it a respectable 8 our of 10, saying it’s ‘a great return to form, with some new ideas that add a fresh spin to Crash’s classic gameplay.’

So, if you’re in desperate need to be whisked away from all the chaos of 2020, Toys for Bob has you covered.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

