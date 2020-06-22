Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Officially Confirmed

Activision has officially confirmed Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time with a new trailer, after a series of screenshots and details about the game spread online.

Advert

Spoilers can be a terrible thing, but when the spoiler is that there’s going to be a new Crash Bandicoot, then they’re pretty darn exciting.

The existence of the game was first discovered last week, when details about it appeared on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website, revealing Crash 4 was being developed by Toys For Bob and could be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Much to the delight of excited fans, the news was soon accompanied by screenshots of the game in action, showing scenes that look to be in a similar style to the original trilogy.

Advert

The initial listing on the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee website read (translated into English):

Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend! With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible.

Of course, as exciting as all of this news was, it actually wasn’t supposed to have got out to the wider world. Activision had likely planned an epic announcement for the new game, but when the leaks started to spread the company decided to go with the flow and admit that yes, there is a new Crash Bandicoot game to look forward to.

A post on the official Crash Bandicoot Twitter account confirmed the news yesterday, June 21, and encouraged fans to tune in for the full gameplay reveal today, adding that the official reveal would be better than the leaks.

A teaser trailer showed Crash playing before his TV began to malfunction in a mysterious and dramatic manner, and now the full trailer offers more of an insight as to what’s in store for everyone’s favourite Bandicoot.

The Crash Bandicoot franchise made its debut more than two decades ago in 1996, with the last full entry, Mind Over Mutant, arriving in 2008. The character was introduced to an entirely new generation through 2017’s N.Sane Trilogy, and the new release will likely bring all fans together to enjoy his adventures once again.

Advert

The creators say it best themselves… it’s about time!