Crash Bandicoot Is Coming To Mobile, Huge Leak Reveals

Ooga Booga! Temple Run lovers rejoice, for a new endless runner is coming to mobile – and it features none other than Crash Bandicoot.
The Playstation mascot is a fan-favourite, with his frenetic hops, spins and bashes having some place in the hearts of thousands of gamers all around the world.
Since 2017, he’s been returned to the forefront of mainstream gaming with two AAA remasters. But people could be treated to some portable Bandicoot soon, according to a recent and exciting leak.
Some leaks are iffy, at best. However this appears to be extremely legitimate – it looks like we’re going to be collecting apples in a jogging stretch of infinity.
Twitter users @jumpbuttoncb and @motwera are to thank for the discovery, managing to uncover a link to sign up for the game through some Facebook trickery.
Apparently, when you click on this link, it takes you to a page explaining that the game, Crash Bandicoot Mobile, isn’t ready yet – but it implores people to complete a survey to help its development.
The page reads:
Thank you for your interest in this new game! Unfortunately, this game is not yet available but we would appreciate a moment of your time to complete a short survey in order to help improve its development. Your responses will be anonymous and no personal data about you is collected or processed.
It won’t be the first time the gaming icon has landed on mobile. Back in 2008, Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 3D was one of the first games released to the Apple Store for iPod Touch and iPhone.
Since 2017, Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo players have been able to enjoy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – glorious throwbacks to classic games, lovingly rebuilt from top-to-bottom.
The leak testifies recent comments by the Activision chief, saying every one of the company’s franchise is being looked at for potential mobile developments.
Activision Blizzard president and chief operating officer Coddy Johnson said, via Gamespot:
A third of our business is on mobile already. We have the largest mobile gaming presence in the west. So we want to build on that leadership position. We think it’s a foundation of strength to do that. [Mobile] is a massive opportunity, and we think not just for Call of Duty and not just for Diablo Immortal.
The AAA kinds of games we make are ready to work on mobile because of the improving compute and graphics capability [of the mobile devices].
And honestly because of evolving player expectations. It’s now the case that many of the most successful global games are first-person action, strategy; those all align, as you might imagine, very well with our portfolio. [And] we have a growing ability to execute.
There is no current release date for Crash Bandicoot Mobile – for now, you’ll just have to stick to the consoles.
