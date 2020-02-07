Crash Bandicoot Is Coming To Mobile, Huge Leak Reveals

A third of our business is on mobile already. We have the largest mobile gaming presence in the west. So we want to build on that leadership position. We think it’s a foundation of strength to do that. [Mobile] is a massive opportunity, and we think not just for Call of Duty and not just for Diablo Immortal.

The AAA kinds of games we make are ready to work on mobile because of the improving compute and graphics capability [of the mobile devices].

And honestly because of evolving player expectations. It’s now the case that many of the most successful global games are first-person action, strategy; those all align, as you might imagine, very well with our portfolio. [And] we have a growing ability to execute.