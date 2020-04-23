Crash Bandicoot Mobile Game Appears On Google Play Store Activision

The leaked rumours are true!

A Crash Bandicoot mobile game has appeared on the Google Play store, which means you can get your hands on the endless runner style game that will bring you all kinds of nostalgia.

The game, aptly titled Crash Bandicoot Mobile, has been developed by King – a name you’ll probably recognise from the infamous Candy Crush.

Crash Bandicoot Mobile’s official in-app description reads:

A new kind of Crash adventure featuring your favorite characters. Crash & Coco team up to put a stop to Dr Neo Cortex’s evil plan to destroy the multiverse! In this new mobile episode, Dr Neo Cortex has dispatched mutagen henchmen across the multiverse to enslave all dimensions. With the help of his sister Coco, Crash must bash Cortex’s minions back to their own dimensions!

If you fancy taking a little sneak peek into what the mobile game has to offer, check out this 15-minute clip from OGL Gameplays:

While it seems as though the release has been somewhat lacking in fanfare, it’s likely the game will be given a slightly more dramatic entrance once its available on all Android devices, as it’s not appearing in the Play store on all devices GAMINGbible reports.

According to the Google Play description, the game will feature ‘iconic tracks’ set in Wumpa Island, Turtle Woods, Lost City and Temple Ruins, giving gamers some real nostalgia throwbacks, while also offering up hidden paths that will lead to new levels, challenges and rewards.

Fans can also expect to see the return of the likes of Mutagen Ant, Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio and Dingodile.

Crash Bandicoot Mobile is available to purchase from the Google Play store now.