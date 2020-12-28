unilad
Cyberpunk 2077 Creators Now Being Sued By Their Investors For False Advertising

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Dec 2020 15:30
Cyberpunk 2077 Creators Now Being Sued By Their Investors For False Advertising

Cyberpunk 2077 has found itself in hot water once again, and its creators are now being sued by investors for false advertising.

Released on December 10, the highly anticipated game left many gamers disappointed by its poor performance, random glitches and numerous bugs.

The game’s developer later apologised for the bad quality and promised to fix any issues people were having with it.

Cyberpunk 2077 Map Twice The Size Of GTA V, Estimates Suggest

Despite promising to rectify the various issues, Sony later removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store just a week after the game was released.

Further adding salt to the wound, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk’s developer, is now being sued by a handful of the game’s investors for making misleading statements.

The lawsuit was announced to be going ahead on Thursday, December 24, by Rosen Law Firm, who are representing the investors wishing to sue CD Projekt Red, Metro reports.

According to a press release on the firm’s website, the lawsuit aims to ‘recover damages for CD Projekt investors under the federal securities laws’.

Cyberpunk 2077

The release goes on to say that CD Projekt failed to disclose the following:

(1) Cyberpunk 2077 was virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs; (2) as a result, Sony would remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation store, and Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt would be forced to offer full refunds for the game; (3) consequently, CD Projekt would suffer reputational and pecuniary harm; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Cyberpunk 2077’s creator has since stated that it will ‘vigorously’ defend itself against the recent lawsuit, Bloomberg reports.

Despite the evident issues gamers have been faced with while playing the game, more than 13 million copies of it have been sold worldwide, eight million of which were pre-ordered before its release on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves
The company stated, ‘Based on reports obtained from digital distribution platforms and data collected from physical distributors, [CD Projekt RED] estimates that by 20 December inclusive gamers have purchased over 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077‘.

This number was made up of both physical and digital sales, according to the NME, and even factored in all refund requests, too.

Niamh Shackleton

Topics: Gaming, Cyberpunk 2077, Lawsuit, News

