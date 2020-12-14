Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Apologises For Game's Poor Performance On Consoles CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077’s developers have apologised for its poor performance on PS4 and Xbox One.

The sprawling, neon-lit RPG has been the subject of anticipation of years. CD Projekt Red, the studio behind The Witcher 3, had delayed it several times, promising it was ironing out gameplay issues so it would run smoothly across all platforms, particularly with the launch of next-gen consoles.

While gameplay previews looked smooth as butter, the positive reviews from the game’s release have been marred by its crippling, game-breaking bugs, even with a huge day one patch.

In a statement posted to the game’s official Twitter account, the studio apologises for ‘not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.’

The developer has promised to fix bugs and crashes, with updates and patches due for release over the coming months, which will help with the ‘most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles’, making it closer to the high-spec experience seen on PC or next-gen.

The studio’s statement adds: ‘We would appreciate it if you would give us a chance, but if you are not pleased with the game on your console and don’t want to wait for updates, you can opt to refund your copy.’

Gamers who are unsatisfied with their Cyberpunk 2077 experience can contact CD Projekt Red for a refund until December 21.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC.

