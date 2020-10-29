Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Receive Death Threats Over Game Delay CD Projekt Red

Games developers for the hotly anticipated Cyber Punk 2077 have apparently received death threats, after the game was again delayed.

With the epic action-RPG still due out this year, fans have been left disappointed by the number of delays the game’s release has seen during 2020.

That said, it’s understandable that, due to the coronavirus pandemic, everything from music to movie has either been put on hold or pushed back significantly.

However, it hasn’t stopped some of the more toxic elements of the gaming community to take it upon themselves to send CD Projekt Red’s games developers, the ones behind the futuristic title, death threats.

Andrzej Zawadzki, the game’s senior designer, took to Twitter to voice his disgust at how far, and badly, some people were taking the additional delay.

‘I want to address one thing in regards of the @CyberpunkGame delay. I understand you’re feeling angry, disappointed and want to voice your opinion about it. However, sending death threats to the developers is absolutely unacceptable and just wrong. We are people, just like you,’ the tweet read.

The post garnered plenty of comments, largely from supportive and horrified people.

Yet some internet trolls decided to take it to the extreme, and he had no problem calling out such vile behaviour.

‘This is one of the mildest messages some of us got,’ another tweet read.

‘There were far, FAR worse. Every single one is being reported. We will not let it go through. Do not treat it lightly. Do not ignore it. It is serious. That said, I’m off TT for couple of days. Take care.

Cyberpunk 2077 has now been pushed back to 10 December, after an originally intended release of April. Subsequently, it was pushed to September, then November, with the latest confirmed release date two weeks before Christmas.

