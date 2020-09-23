Cyberpunk 2077 Features 'Genital Customisation' With An Unlockable Chrome Penis CD Projekt Red

You may have thought you’d seen it all when it comes to gaming, but Cyberpunk 2077 just raised the bar.

There’s not long to wait for one of the most anticipated role playing games in years to finally get its release this November. And while it’s wowing audiences with its sleek visuals, mind-blowing detail and immersion in a futuristic world akin to Blade Runner, there comes with it a number of cool and, in this instance, interesting additions.

As the headline suggests, players will have the option to fiddle around with a person’s privates by purchasing a chrome penis that they can use (or more specifically their created character can use) as they explore the game’s vast location of Night City.

It also must be noted that this particular penis in question is a separate entity to the array of genital customisations you have at your disposal when you initially set up the aesthetic of your character.

While there are numerous character augmentations and edits at your finger tips, The Gamer reports an important inclusion: you’ll have access to what they describe as a ‘fashionable vagina’ available as the Mrs. Midnight augmentation, as well as a ‘chrome dong’ in the form of a Mr. Studd.

And if you thought people’s bits were just a fleeting joke in what appears an incredibly expansive game, then you’re wrong. Cyberpunk 2077 takes its in-world sex work very seriously, including a popular amenity known as ‘doll houses’. It’s a sort of futuristic brothel that employs advanced technology to allow characters to indulge in their deepest sexual fantasy. The memory is then extracted and deleted from the user’s memory and you simply carry on with your day.

Quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz explains:

Imagine that the sex worker – the doll – attuned to you, and they can realise your fantasies, deeply hidden desires, and things that are pushed into your subconscious – maybe you don’t even think about them too much. Some of them are also part of the Moxes, and they are gathering different kinds of sex workers throughout the city.

It seems the lengths CD Projekt Red has gone to for a fully interactive gaming experience is a mixture of pretty cool and kinda creepy. Just how it’ll all work together remains to be seen, but it’s these subtle touches that tend to make any game feel more engaging and real to the player.

Mix the murky underbelly of the city’s dangerous night life with the ways its gangs operate and how police you encounter vary in mortality, and the inclusion of one Keanu Reeves, it’s safe to say Cyberpunk 2077 is a title all video game enthusiasts are looking forward to.

Cyberpunk 2077 is released 19 November on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.