Cyberpunk 2077 Hits Record Shattering One Million Concurrent Players On Steam CD Projekt Red

Less than 24 hours after it went live on Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 has already shattered the record for most concurrent players in a single-player game.

The sci-fi RPG peaked with 1,003,264 concurrent players, hurtling past the previous record of 472,962 players held by Fallout 4.

The record-breaking figure comes after seven years of waiting and hype, with CD Projekt Red first announcing the open-world title in 2012.

It sees players navigate Night City, the criminal underworld where all body parts, from limbs to eyes, can be modified and upgraded with technology.

While Cyberpunk 2077 will likely remain the record-holder for the highest number of concurrent players in a single-player game for quite some time, the record for the most players in any game is still held by multiplayer PUBG, which peaked at 3,257,248 players in January 2018, GamingBible reports.

Cyberpunk 2077’s new Steam record comes as little surprise, following its all-round positive reviews from critics ahead of its release.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay CD Projekt Red

Tech Radar gave the game four stars out of five, describing it as an ‘ambitious and deeply enjoyable RPG that evokes comforting comparisons to the good old days of Fallout and Deus Ex’.

It said that despite the game’s ‘unfortunate mechanical mishaps’, it has great graphics, immersive simulator systems and a gripping quest design.

IGN gave it nine out of 10, also crediting the less than perfect score to bugs: ‘It’s a shame that frustratingly frequent bugs can occasionally kill an otherwise well-set mood, but Cyberpunk 2077’s impressively flexible design makes it a truly remarkable RPG.’

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5 (via a free upgrade), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC.