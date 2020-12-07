unilad
Advert

Cyberpunk 2077 Map Twice The Size Of GTA V, Estimates Suggest

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 07 Dec 2020 11:16
Cyberpunk 2077 Map Twice The Size Of GTA V, Estimates SuggestCyberpunk 2077 Map Twice The Size Of GTA V, Estimates SuggestCD Projekt Red/Rockstar Games

After much speculation about its size, it looks like the Cyberpunk 2077 map is set to be twice the size of Grand Theft Auto V’s San Andreas, if a YouTuber’s estimates are anything to go by.

Superfan EdgeRunner Cold used co-ordinates from the Photo Mode reveal to try and work out the game’s playable area, and his estimations didn’t disappoint.

Advert

The game, which is set in Night City – an open world in the Cyberpunk universe – is also thought to be more than 10 times bigger than Velen & Novigrad, from The Witcher 3, combined.

To put that into perspective, the GTA V map is around 127 square kilometres, which would place the Night City at around 254 square kilometres.

Players will even be able to explore lots of green space, away from the city, as they take on the role of a mercenary, known only as V.

Advert

It’s unsurprising that the map is so large, given that developer CD Projekt spent an eyewatering 175 hours playing the game, without even making it to the credit roles, in a bid to make sure the game is up to scratch before its release on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 Map Twice The Size Of GTA V, Estimates SuggestCyberpunk 2077 Map Twice The Size Of GTA V, Estimates SuggestCD Projekt

Of course, it goes without saying that at this stage, EdgeRunner Cold’s estimates are exactly that – estimates. But, it definitely appears as though he’s painted the clearest picture of what we can hope to find so far.

Fortunately, it’s just a few days until players can discover the map for themselves, as Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on Thursday, December 10.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia
News

Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands
News

Yet Another Mysterious Monolith Has Been Found In The Netherlands

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20
Sport

Floyd Mayweather Confirms He’s Fighting Logan Paul On February 20

Dawn French Delivers Black Lives Matter Sermon In Vicar Of Dibley’s Return
Film and TV

Dawn French Delivers Black Lives Matter Sermon In Vicar Of Dibley’s Return

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Gaming, Cyberpunk 2077, GTA V

Credits

YouTube/EdgeRunner Cold

  1. YouTube/EdgeRunner Cold

    Cyberpunk 2077 MAP may be LARGER than you expect [Map Size Comparison]

 