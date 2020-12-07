Cyberpunk 2077 Map Twice The Size Of GTA V, Estimates Suggest CD Projekt Red/Rockstar Games

After much speculation about its size, it looks like the Cyberpunk 2077 map is set to be twice the size of Grand Theft Auto V’s San Andreas, if a YouTuber’s estimates are anything to go by.

Superfan EdgeRunner Cold used co-ordinates from the Photo Mode reveal to try and work out the game’s playable area, and his estimations didn’t disappoint.

The game, which is set in Night City – an open world in the Cyberpunk universe – is also thought to be more than 10 times bigger than Velen & Novigrad, from The Witcher 3, combined.

To put that into perspective, the GTA V map is around 127 square kilometres, which would place the Night City at around 254 square kilometres.

Players will even be able to explore lots of green space, away from the city, as they take on the role of a mercenary, known only as V.

It’s unsurprising that the map is so large, given that developer CD Projekt spent an eyewatering 175 hours playing the game, without even making it to the credit roles, in a bid to make sure the game is up to scratch before its release on December 10.

Of course, it goes without saying that at this stage, EdgeRunner Cold’s estimates are exactly that – estimates. But, it definitely appears as though he’s painted the clearest picture of what we can hope to find so far.

Fortunately, it’s just a few days until players can discover the map for themselves, as Cyberpunk 2077 is set for release on Thursday, December 10.

