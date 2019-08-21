Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Being “Explored” By CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 already sounded like it was going to be one of the most expansive (AKA time-consuming) single-player video games of 2020, but it now it sounds as if CD Projekt RED is looking at throwing multiplayer into the mix.

If this ends up being the case, I don’t think I’m going to have any time for any other games for the rest of the year, which is something of a problem given that 2020 is already jam-packed with some bloody massive releases.

With that said, it is important to note that Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer hasn’t been set in stone yet, but CDPR is exploring the possibility, which is a bit of a gear shift from that time five years ago when they said the game definitely wasn’t a multiplayer shooter. A lot can change in half a decade, to be fair.

Cyberpunk 2077 Producer Richard Borzymowski told GameSpot in an interview at Gamescom that they’re currently “exploring multiplayer modes”, but added “This is all I can say at the moment.”

Given Borzymowski’s reluctance to reveal anything more, it seems incredibly likely that it’s very, very early days for any potential Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer shenanigans. It’s unlikely then, that if the game does eventually get a multiplayer mode, it’ll be included on April 16 at launch.

Interestingly, CDPR hired a Canadian studio called Digital Scapes last year, announcing that the company’s experience with “AAA multiplayer console and PC game development” was a reason for the team-up. If I had a beard, I would stroke it.

Of course, “exploring multiplayer” could mean anything. We could get some kind of Cyberpunk Online mode in the same vein as GTA Online, or we could be getting a relatively simple multiplayer deathmatch type thing.

I’m certainly hoping for the former, but given the game hasn’t even come out yet and a Cyberpunk Online would take insane amounts of work, I’m well aware that I’m just being incredibly greedy. Forgive me.

Whatever we may or may not get in regards to a multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 experience, put money on it being a post-launch deal. It was already confirmed that there are plans for single-player expansions afoot, so I’d expect CDPR plans to support the sci-fi RPG for a good while.

