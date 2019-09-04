Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Officially Confirmed By CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED

CD Projekt RED has officially confirmed that the hotly-anticipated sci-fi RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting some kind of multiplayer mode following the game’s launch in April.

The studio had previously confirmed that it was “exploring” the possibility of introducing a multiplayer component to what has so far been billed as a predominately single-player experience, though the game’s Producer Richard Borzymowsk told GameSpot that he couldn’t share any more details at that time.

Well, now it’s official. CD Projekt RED Twitter account has confirmed that multiplayer is indeed “in the works.” It looks like it’s early days for the mode though, as the same tweet also invites people to apply to work on the multiplayer.

1/2 Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer's in the works! If you feel like lending us your skills apply: https://t.co/QQV6qsuvhk pic.twitter.com/GHbiS5N3DT — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019

CD Projekt RED wrote on Twitter:

Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer’s in the works! If you feel like lending us your skills apply. The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action.

It sounds as if work on multiplayer is only really just starting, which should come as encouraging news to anyone concerned that a multiplayer mode would steal focus from Cyberpunk 2077’s ambitious (and massive sounding) single-player experience.

CDPR has yet to confirm exactly when the multiplayer will drop, but it seems that single-player will be the focus for at least the first several months post-launch, with the developer focusing on delivering a string of free DLC packs and single player expansions in a similar way that The Witcher 3 received its post launch content.

Only after all of the single-player content is available to players will CDPR wheel out the multiplayer mode to players. It’s unclear what shape the multiplayer will take at this stage. It could be a battle royale, it could be a shared online world in the vein of GTA and Red Dead Online, or it could simply be a handful of deathmatch-type modes that you can drop in and play.

CD Projekt RED

One thing seems clear though, we won’t be hearing much more about whatever multiplayer action Cyberpunk 2077 has in store until well after the game launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16 next year.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]