Cyberpunk 2077 Players Will All Get ‘Exactly The Same In-Game Content’

CD Projekt RED

These days it’s pretty common practice for video games to wall off certain in-game content behind exclusive DLC, pre-order bonuses, and the like. You’ll be glad to know that this won’t be the case with Cyberpunk 2077.

Gamers have long rallied against such practices, and in response to a question from a curious fan on Twitter, CD Projekt RED confirmed that they won’t be indulging in such maligned business, confirming “every person that buys the game gets exactly the same in-game content, no matter if they buy it in preorders, on release date or two years later.”

CD Projekt RED

While we do know that Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting DLC and expansions down the line, none of it will be walled off depending on what platform you chose to buy the game on, or whether you pre-ordered it or not. That means no exclusive skins, experience boosts, special quests, or any of that nonsense.

That’s not to say people who fork out for the more expensive collector’s editions won’t get anything of course, it’s just that any extra content won’t be in-game. Instead, you’ll get a ton of exclusive merch, including an art book, stickers, and a very handsome statue – that’s certainly better than a weapon skin you’d look at once before never using again.

CD Projekt RED approached The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in a similar way, with two massive expansions and a string of free DLC that included new armour, weapons, and even entirely new quests to play through, all available to all player on all platforms at the same time.

I’d hope Cyberpunk 2077 takes the exact same approach as The Witcher 3, with free DLC quests to keep us going while we wait for the meatier, paid expansions to arrive.

CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming April 16 next year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and I think it’s fair to say that it’s one of the most anticipated releases of 2020, which is saying something given the sheer heft of titles releasing in that same period.

In addition to no dreaded pre-order content, we can also expect a ton of diverse romance options and quests, huge scope for replayability, and a slew of minigames to distract us from the mains story.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]