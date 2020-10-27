Cyberpunk 2077 Release Delayed Again To December 10 CD Projekt Red

So close, yet so far – Cyberpunk 2077 has endured another delay.

We’ll have to wait a little longer to get our hands on the highly-anticipated RPG from CD Projekt Red, the studio behind The Witcher 3, featuring Keanu Reeves as a bionic-armed frenemy.

Like all entertainment industries, video gaming has also been affected by the current pandemic. While the title was initially slated for release in April, it was shifted to September, then November and now, December.

Co-founder Marcin Iwińsk and head of studio Adam Badowski penned a statement addressing their regret over the latest delay, explaining the challenges of preparing the game for an expansive launch across multiple systems while working from home.

The pair wrote: ‘Today, we’ve decided to move the release date of Cyberpunk 2077 by 21 days. The new release date is December 10th. Most likely, there are many emotions and questions in your heads, so, first and foremost, please accept our humble apologies.’

They continued:

The biggest challenge for us right now is shipping the game on current-gen, next-gen, and PC at the same time, which requires us to prepare and test 9 versions of it (Xbox One/X, compatibility on Xbox Series S/X, PS4/Pro, compatibility on PS5, PC, Stadia)… while working from home.

Due to the game evolving towards ‘almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way’, the developers are working hard to make sure everything works properly across all platforms.

The statement added: ‘We’re aware it may seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.’

While it was recently announced that the game had ‘gone gold’, meaning the title has been completed and has all its content, Badowski and Iwińsk wrote that this doesn’t stop them working on it and ‘raising the bar… on the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch.’

When we do finally get to play the game, we’ll roam Night City, ‘a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification’.

The delay will come as a bitter setback for gamers, especially those about to invest in a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. However, with plenty of games available on either side, Cyberpunk 2077 will just have to make for a perfect Christmas treat.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC on December 10.