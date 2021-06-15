Cyberpunk 2077 Returns To PlayStation Store

CD Projekt

We’ve got a console to burn! Half a year after it was taken down, Cyberpunk 2077 appears to have returned to the PlayStation Store.

After years of hype, CD Projekt Red’s RPG arrived on PC and consoles in December 2020 – almost immediately, it was the subject of immense criticism, derided for a huge number of game-breaking bugs and an apparent lack of consideration for its performance on less powerful hardware.

Amid complaints, Sony took the game off its store until further notice. Ahead of the game’s re-launch later this year, with robust updates for next-gen systems, it’s been re-added.

If you search for Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll be able to find it. However, it can’t be redownloaded unless you already own the digital version of the game, or if you have a physical copy. Otherwise, you can add it to your wishlist for now.

In an earlier statement, Sony said it would be offering a full refund to those who bought Cyberpunk 2077 in order to ‘ensure a high level of customer satisfaction,’ in addition to removing the title.

‘Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution,’ it added.

In a recent interview with Axios, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said it was a ‘tough decision for us to make… but ultimately, we had to act in the interests of the PlayStation Community, and not knowingly sell a game that might result in a bad experience for them.’

Significant work has been carried out on the game since December, with March’s 1.2 update featuring more than 500 improvements. Just a month ago, CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński said it was still awaiting approval from PlayStation on the title being re-listed.

‘We are still in discussions and with every patch the game gets better and there is a visible progress, but as we said the decision is an exclusive decision of Sony, so we are waiting for the information about the fact that they took the decision to bring back this game. Until then I am not able to tell you anything more,’ he said, as per VGC.

Michał Nowakowski, the studio’s SVP of business development, said: ‘We do believe we’re closer than further, but of course the final call is theirs, so let’s wait and see.’

There’s no further updates on Cyberpunk 2077 at the time of writing.

