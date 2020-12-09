Cyberpunk 2077 Reviews Are Piling In Ahead Of Tomorrow's Release CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 will be unleashed tomorrow, December 10. The reviews are in… and it’s looking good.

CD Projekt Red’s soon-to-be-released open-world title, which lets players explore Night City, ‘a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification’, has been the subject of hype for years.

The studio has been forced to delay the game several times in aid of ironing out bugs and making sure performance is silky smooth across old- and next-gen platforms. With less than a day to go, critics have now released their reviews.

Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PS4, PS5 (via a free upgrade), Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC. On Metacritic, regarding its PC port, the game currently has a score of 91. Scores for other platforms have still to be confirmed.

TechRadar gave the game four stars out of five, calling it an ‘ambitious and deeply enjoyable RPG that evokes comforting comparisons to the good old days of Fallout and Deus Ex. With great graphics, immersive simulator systems, and gripping quest design, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck here if you can look past some of the game’s unfortunate mechanical missteps’.

IGN gave it nine out of 10, writing: ‘It’s a shame that frustratingly frequent bugs can occasionally kill an otherwise well-set mood, but Cyberpunk 2077’s impressively flexible design makes it a truly remarkable RPG.’

It should be noted that a heft 28Gb day one patch has been released for consoles, set to address ‘critical progression and gameplay issues’ that have been raised in pretty much every review.

The Independent awarded four stars out of five, calling it ‘so immersive your head will spin’ and ‘a game which opts for edginess over sensitivity or subtlety’.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay CD Projekt Red

GameSpot gave a more reserved score with seven out of 10, which – rather stupidly – became the subject of controversy as fans who haven’t played the game piled on, slamming the review.

The outlet wrote: ‘The side quests and the characters they showcase are the shining beacon through the neon-soaked bleakness of Night City, and they give you room to explore the best the core RPG mechanics have to offer. These are what carried me through an otherwise disappointing experience.’

Cyberpunk 2077 launches on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia and PC tomorrow, December 10.

