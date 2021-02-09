Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Hacked By Attackers Who Left Ransom Note

Cyberpunk 2077 Studio Held Ransom By Hackers Who Posted Note Online CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, has been the victim of a cyberattack.

The Polish video game developer became the subject of controversy late last year, when Cyberpunk’s borderline-disastrous release saw thousands of refunds and a class-action lawsuit, with many accusing the firm of releasing a broken game.

The studio has been pretty forthcoming with apologies and explanations since the title dropped – but now, it’s been targeted by hackers who left an alarming ransom note.

On its Twitter account, CDPR explained some of its internal systems have been compromised following the hack.

It wrote, ‘An unidentified actor gained unauthorised access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we will release to the public.’

The note reads, ‘Hello CD Projekt… you have been epically pwned! We have dumped FULL copies of the source codes from your Perforce server for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent and the unreleased version of Witcher 3! We have also dumped all of your documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more!’

The attackers explain they’ve encrypted all of the studio’s servers, which it’ll likely be able to recover from backups.

Witcher 3 Blood and Wine CD Projekt Red

They add, ‘If we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism. Your public image will go down the sh*tter even more and people will see how sh*tty your company functions. Investors will lose trust in your company and the stock will dive even lower! You have 48 hours to contact us.’

The studio’s statement reads, ‘We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data. We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to a breach.’

Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red

It continues, ‘We are still investigating the incident, however at this time we can confirm that – to our best knowledge – the compromised systems did not contain any personal data of our players or users of our services.’

CDPR concludes, ‘We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate this incident.’