David Beckham Will Earn More From FIFA 21 Than He Did Actually Playing Football PA/EA Sports

David Beckham is said to be raking in more cash from featuring in FIFA 21, than he did during his career as an actual footballer.

Despite retiring seven whole years ago, Becks made it onto the cover of the next-generation version of FIFA 21, and he’s made some pretty big bucks in the process.

Graphics have come on a hell of a long way since the former England captain’s last appearance as a FIFA cover star in 1998, as has his bank balance, if reports are anything to go by.

The 45-year-old has reportedly signed a £40 million three-year deal to appear on the PlayStation and Xbox game, without him even having to lift a finger.

‘FIFA makers EA Sports offered him £30 million over three years but he managed to get a better deal,’ a source told the Mirror. ‘It is a big addition to the Beckham brand and the easiest money he’s ever made.’

The lucrative deal means he’s collecting an eye-watering £256,000 every single week, on top of the money he makes from other sponsorship deals, and US ‘soccer’ team he owns, Inter Miami – which also features on the game.

Beckham, who appears as an ‘icon’ on the game, told his Instagram followers:

I’m so proud to be returning to EA Sports with my FIFA 21 Beckham Edition cover. Excited to be back on the pitch as an icon with some of my old teammates!

All three of Beckham’s cards see him taking on the position of right-midfielder, however his best card, which is rated 92, can also be played as a central midfielder. It also comes some spectacular stats, including 95 for passing, 87 for shooting and 88 for dribbling.

Becks retired from the pitch in 2013, following an impressive career that saw him play for Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris St Germain, LA Galaxy and, of course, England.

During his time at United, the footballing legend was raking in £100,000 a week – an impressive sum, which still doesn’t amount to even half the amount he’s currently raking in from EA Sports. Later in his career, Becks went on to bag a £25 million five-year deal at LA Galaxy.

Fancy playing your luck as Goldenballs? Players can officially bend it like Becks on FIFA 21 from December 15.