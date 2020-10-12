David Tennant To Return As Tenth Doctor In New Video Game BBC

Doctor Who fans rejoice: not only is a new video game coming out next year, but it will feature the tenth Doctor – David Tennant.

The new game called Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality will also feature the thirteenth doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker.

The Edge of Reality has been developed in partnership with Doctor Who distributor BBC Studios, and will reportedly be a reimagined version of last year’s game, Doctor Who: The Edge of Time.

Check out the trailer for it here:

Set to be released on current and next-generation consoles in 2021, the story will continue on from the 2019 game.

So far it’s been confirmed to be launching on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC.

According to IGN, new gameplay, monsters, and worlds have been teased, including the Cybermen, Daleks, and Weeping Angels. The player will help the Doctor by creating the iconic ‘Sonic Screwdriver’ to defeat amthreat described as ‘universe-spanning’.

Tennant BBC

People took to social media to express their excitement for the new game and the role of Tennant’s Doctor.

One person said, ‘If it was any other Doctor who showed up in ‘Edge of Reality‘ then I would just think ‘That’s cool’ and play it eventually. But because it’s 10, I’m probably gonna play it the day it comes out.’

Someone else called it, ‘Great news!’, and said that they hope the game will come to PlayStation 5 as well.

Another person tweeted, ‘Honestly having two Doctor-actors in a console game feels unreal and exciting as all hell! It just further cements this as the definitive Who game!’

It’s said the game will drop in spring 2021, but an official release date it yet to be given.