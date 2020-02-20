Deadpool Is Coming To Fortnite Epic Games

Time to rustle up some chimi-f*cking-changas and… floss? Deadpool is coming to Fortnite.

After several delays, Chapter Two Season Two of the mass-market free-to-play battle royale phenomenon is finally being rolled out across all platforms.

Titled Top Secret, it’s set to be centred around super-spies and spec-ops missions. However, there’s an unexpected, spandex-wearing cameo at the end of the reveal trailer: the Merc with a Mouth.

Check out the new trailer for Fortnite Chapter Two Season Two below:

While the inclusion of Deadpool may rev the engines of gamers everywhere, he doesn’t appear to be the focus of the new season. We open with introductions to Meowscles, Midas, Maya, Tntina Peely in a suit, another man in a mask, and a woman in a winged hat.

The theme of spy missions makes sense, considering the upcoming release of No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s latest and last outing as James Bond.

However, it’s unclear just how big a part Deadpool will play in the season. According to @SkinTrackerCom, ‘Deadpool will be part of the Battle Pass and it includes challenges’, however to access him you’ll need to purchase the Battle Pass and ‘if you want to see Deadpool again, deliver 950 unmarked V-Bucks to the Battle Pass’.

It’s also unclear whether Deadpool will be fully voiced (whether it’d be Nolan North, who voiced the antihero in a previous game, or Ryan Reynolds). It’s not unusual to see a Marvel character in Fortnite – for example, Thanos was famously playable in an Avengers: Endgame crossover.

Chapter Two Season Two of Fortnite is hitting all platforms now.