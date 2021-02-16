‘Deluded’ PlayStation 5 Scalper Says His ‘Incredibly Valuable’ Industry Is Misunderstood

PA Images

A ‘deluded’ Playstation 5 scalper has claimed that his ‘incredibly valuable’ industry is misunderstood.

Over the past few months, PlayStation 5 resellers have annoyed many of those longing to get their hands on one of the coveted consoles, buying and flipping hundreds of PS5s for far higher prices.

However, many resellers reportedly believe they don’t deserve their bad reputation, and that their ‘valuable’ work is actually just misunderstood.

PA Images

This is as per a report by Forbes, with the publication having interviewed a couple of scalpers about the negative connotations associated with their trade.

One of these resellers, named Jordan, explained why they believe reselling console for a significant profit is absolutely okay, and comparable to the work of big supermarket chains:

Essentially every business resells their products. Tesco, for example, buys milk from farmers for 26p or so per litre and sells it on for upwards of 70p per litre. No one ever seems to complain to the extent as they are currently doing towards ourselves.

However, this analogy doesn’t quite fit. Supermarket chains, of course, don’t use bots to ensure they have the exclusive ability to sell bottles of milk, a tactic that’s used by resellers such as Jordan.

PA Images

Jordan is co-founder of The Lab, a private group that offers advice to those who want to learn how to scalp for a fee. He has reportedly received death threats from angry gamers, which have since been reported by the police.

Jordan told Forbes:

There seems to be A LOT of bad press on this incredibly valuable industry and I do not feel that it is justified, all we are acting as is a middleman for limited quantity items.

However, many gamers remain unconvinced by this description of Jordan’s profession, with one unnamed gamer telling Forbes:

He is deluded. He doesn’t get he’s another layer of profiteering in his own Tesco analogy. He’s not Robin Hood.

PA Images

The UK government is currently considering a ban that could prevent scalpers reselling and using automated bots on consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X.

Douglas Chapman MP last year introduced an Early Day Motion that would prohibit ‘the resale of gaming consoles and computer components at prices greatly above Manufacturer’s Recommended Retail Price’.

So far, this motion has been backed by 32 other MPs from different political parties. Chapman now wants to take matters a step further with a Bill so that possible legislative options could be considered.

